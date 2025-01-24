Marquette vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Big East) in Big East play at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (80.4%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's Marquette-Villanova spread (Marquette -9.5) or over/under (142.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Marquette vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Villanova has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in seven opportunities in road games.

This year, the Wildcats are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, they are 1-4-0 ATS (.200).

Marquette has won twice against the spread in conference action this year.

Villanova has four wins against the spread in nine Big East games this season.

Marquette vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those contests.

The Golden Eagles have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -481 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Villanova has won one of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +360 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marquette has a 82.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Marquette vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +235 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.8 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allows 66.5 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Kameron Jones is 28th in college basketball with a team-leading 19.1 points per game.

Villanova has a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.9 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.8 per outing to rank 75th in college basketball.

Eric Dixon's 24.9 points per game paces Villanova and ranks first in the nation.

The Golden Eagles grab 30.8 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

David Joplin paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (511th in college basketball action).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. They are recording 31.9 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8.

Enoch Boakye averages 6.6 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Marquette averages 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and gives up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and give up 94.2 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball).

