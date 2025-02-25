Marquette vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East) on February 25, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (85.5%)

Before you decide to wager on Marquette-Providence outing (in which Marquette is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 145.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette is 12-15-0 ATS this season.

Providence is 13-14-0 ATS this year.

Providence covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (45.5%).

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles sport a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-7-0).

This year, the Friars are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Against the spread, in conference play, Marquette is 5-11-0 this year.

Providence is 9-7-0 against the spread in Big East play this season.

Marquette vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have been a -847 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Providence has won three of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Friars have played as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 89.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette has a +252 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. It is putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and is giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

Kam Jones paces Marquette, putting up 18.6 points per game (51st in the nation).

Providence puts up 72.4 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (174th in college basketball). It has a +22 scoring differential.

Bensley Joseph's 13.1 points per game paces Providence and ranks 505th in the nation.

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 264th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.7 per outing.

David Joplin averages 5.2 rebounds per game (ranking 535th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 82nd in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Oswin Erhunmwunse is 464th in college basketball with 5.4 rebounds per game, leading the Friars.

Marquette averages 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (75th in college basketball), and allows 88.0 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball).

The Friars' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 186th in college basketball, and the 94.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!