Marquette vs New Mexico Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 10 New Mexico Lobos (26-7) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the South Region bracket tips off at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Marquette vs. New Mexico Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Marquette vs. New Mexico Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (52.7%)

Marquette is a 3.5-point favorite over New Mexico on Friday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the game.

Marquette vs. New Mexico: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette is 14-19-0 ATS this season.

New Mexico has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marquette (13-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (54.2%) than New Mexico (2-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 13 opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Lobos have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Marquette vs. New Mexico: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those games.

This year, the Golden Eagles have won 19 of 21 games when listed as at least -182 or better on the moneyline.

New Mexico has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).

The Lobos have a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (33.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 64.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette's +275 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.9 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (71st in college basketball).

Kam Jones' team-leading 19.3 points per game ranks 33rd in college basketball.

New Mexico is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +346 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (26th in college basketball) and gives up 70.8 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

Donovan Dent is ranked eighth in the country with a team-high 20.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are collecting 31.1 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.2 per contest.

David Joplin averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 447th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Lobos come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Nelly Junior Joseph is third in the nation with 11.2 rebounds per game, leading the Lobos.

Marquette averages 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (89th in college basketball), and allows 88.7 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Lobos rank 95th in college basketball averaging 99.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

