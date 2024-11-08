Marquette vs George Mason Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The George Mason Patriots (1-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) at Al McGuire Center on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. George Mason Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Al McGuire Center

Marquette vs. George Mason Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (80.9%)

Marquette is an 11.5-point favorite against George Mason on Friday and the total is set at 146.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Marquette vs. George Mason: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette went 22-15-0 ATS last season.

George Mason won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Marquette covered the spread when it was an 11.5-point favorite or more 61.5% of the time last year. That's more often than George Mason covered as an underdog by 11.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Golden Eagles owned a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they did on the road (6-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Patriots performed better at home (9-6-0) than on the road (6-5-0) last season.

Marquette vs. George Mason: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette was the moneyline favorite 25 total times last season. It finished 20-5 in those games.

The Golden Eagles finished 6-1 last year (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -820 or shorter.

George Mason was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

The Patriots played as an underdog of +550 or more once last season and lost that game.

Marquette has an 89.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Marquette vs. George Mason Head-to-Head Comparison

The Patriots recorded 32.6 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

The Patriots ranked 117th in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

