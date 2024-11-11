Marquette vs Central Michigan Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) on November 11, 2024. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Central Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Central Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (98.6%)

Marquette is a 27.5-point favorite over Central Michigan on Monday and the total has been set at 148.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Marquette vs. Central Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Central Michigan went 17-14-0 ATS last year.

Marquette covered the spread when it was a 27.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time last year. That's more often than Central Michigan covered as an underdog by 27.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Chippewas performed better at home (8-4-0) than on the road (8-8-0) last season.

Marquette vs. Central Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette finished 20-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Golden Eagles never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Last season, Central Michigan was the underdog 18 times and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

The Chippewas were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Marquette has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.5% in this matchup.

Marquette vs. Central Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

The Chippewas averaged 32.7 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 34.5 per contest to their opponents. They were outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

The Chippewas scored 86.1 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball), while allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

