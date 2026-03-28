Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
The Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Rockies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (1-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rockies.TV
Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-188) | COL: (+158)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Marlins will look to Eury Perez versus the Rockies and Michael Lorenzen. Perez and his team were 11-9-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Perez and his team had a 3-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Lorenzen and his team had a 16-10-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Lorenzen's team went 8-7 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.
Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (66.4%)
Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline
- The Marlins vs Rockies moneyline has Miami as a -188 favorite, while Colorado is a +158 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are -140 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +116.
Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under
- Marlins versus Rockies, on March 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Marlins were chosen as favorites in 27 games last year and walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.
- Miami was named as a favorite of -188 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.
- The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.
- The Rockies won 38 of the 152 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (25%).
- Colorado went 23-89 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (20.5%).
- The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.
- Xavier Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 and finished with an OPS of .695.
- Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.
- Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .520, and had 150 hits last season.
- Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.
- Brenton Doyle hit .233 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.
- Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.
Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head
- 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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