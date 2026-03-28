Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (1-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rockies.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-188) | COL: (+158)

MIA: (-188) | COL: (+158) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140)

MIA: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez versus the Rockies and Michael Lorenzen. Perez and his team were 11-9-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Perez and his team had a 3-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Lorenzen and his team had a 16-10-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Lorenzen's team went 8-7 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (66.4%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

The Marlins vs Rockies moneyline has Miami as a -188 favorite, while Colorado is a +158 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are -140 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +116.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

Marlins versus Rockies, on March 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins were chosen as favorites in 27 games last year and walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

Miami was named as a favorite of -188 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 38 of the 152 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (25%).

Colorado went 23-89 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (20.5%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 and finished with an OPS of .695.

Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .520, and had 150 hits last season.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Brenton Doyle hit .233 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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