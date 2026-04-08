Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Reds Game Info
- Miami Marlins (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-3)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Reds.TV
Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | CIN: (+104)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | CIN: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 4.66 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 1-0, 1.64 ERA
The Marlins will look to Max Meyer against the Reds and Rhett Lowder (1-0). Meyer has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Meyer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lowder has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds covered in both chances. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for two Lowder starts this season -- they won both.
Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (55%)
Marlins vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Marlins, Cincinnati is the underdog at +104, and Miami is -122 playing at home.
Marlins vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Reds are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for Marlins-Reds on April 9 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Marlins have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Miami has a record of 5-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in six of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 10 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have a 7-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).
- Cincinnati has gone 6-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (66.7%).
- The Reds have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-1).
- The Reds have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 7-4-0 ATS.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Xavier Edwards leads Miami with 16 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .390.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is batting .296 with a double, three home runs and two walks, while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- Otto Lopez has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.391/.476.
- Lopez has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Owen Caissie has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has accumulated 13 hits with a .468 on-base percentage and a .595 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .351.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 14th in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is currently 72nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Matt McLain has three doubles and seven walks while batting .238.
- Eugenio Suarez has two home runs and three walks while batting .195.
Marlins vs Reds Head to Head
- 4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
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