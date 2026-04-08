Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-3)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Reds.TV

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | CIN: (+104)

MIA: (-122) | CIN: (+104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | CIN: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | CIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 4.66 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 1-0, 1.64 ERA

The Marlins will look to Max Meyer against the Reds and Rhett Lowder (1-0). Meyer has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Meyer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lowder has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds covered in both chances. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for two Lowder starts this season -- they won both.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Marlins, Cincinnati is the underdog at +104, and Miami is -122 playing at home.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Reds are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Reds on April 9 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Miami has a record of 5-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in six of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

The Reds have a 7-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 6-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (66.7%).

The Reds have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-1).

The Reds have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 7-4-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with 16 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .390.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .296 with a double, three home runs and two walks, while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Otto Lopez has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.391/.476.

Lopez has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a walk and two RBIs.

Owen Caissie has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated 13 hits with a .468 on-base percentage and a .595 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 14th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Matt McLain has three doubles and seven walks while batting .238.

Eugenio Suarez has two home runs and three walks while batting .195.

Marlins vs Reds Head to Head

4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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