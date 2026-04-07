Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Reds.TV

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

MIA: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

MIA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-0) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. Alcantara has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Alcantara's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Abbott has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds failed to cover in both chances. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Abbott starts this season -- they lost both.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (50.4%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +112 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +158 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -192.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Reds game on April 7 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Miami has won five of six games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in five of their nine games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-7-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won six of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

Cincinnati is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has a double, three home runs and two walks while batting .320. He has an on-base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .720.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with 16 hits and an OBP of .462, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595. He's batting .432.

Among qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .351 with a .514 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Lopez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Owen Caissie is batting .296 with a .355 OBP and nine RBI for Miami this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an on-base percentage of .476, a slugging percentage of .618, and has 12 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .353).

He ranks 16th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .268 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 49th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .211 with two home runs and two walks.

Tyler Stephenson has two home runs and a walk while batting .167.

Marlins vs Reds Head to Head

4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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