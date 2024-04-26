Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Friday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-20) vs. Washington Nationals (10-14)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | WSH: (+104)

MIA: (-122) | WSH: (+104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164)

MIA: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Anthony Maldonado (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-0, 2.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Anthony Maldonado to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-0) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Maldonado did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. In each of Williams' four starts that had a set spread, the Nationals covered. The Nationals are 3-1 in Williams' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (64.7%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Miami is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +104 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Nationals are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Nationals on April 26 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favored in five games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Miami has won all of its four games when it was named as at least a -122 moneyline favorite.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 26 opportunities.

The Marlins are 9-17-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-12).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Washington has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-14-1).

The Nationals have covered 60.9% of their games this season, going 14-9-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .364. He has a .299 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 35th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Arraez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double.

Josh Bell is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .305 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 167th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage and 151st in slugging percentage.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami in total hits (28) this season, and nine of those have gone for extra bases.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for Miami with 22 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has totaled 26 hits with a .628 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 31st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .436.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .311 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .293 with four doubles and seven walks.

