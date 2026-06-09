Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Miami Marlins (31-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Dbacks.TV

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

MIA: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

MIA: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 6-0, 2.81 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 5.32 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Max Meyer (6-0) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (3-5). When Meyer starts, his team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season. Meyer and his team have won each of the eight games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks are 7-6-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-6 record in Gallen's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (58%)

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -132 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Marlins are +158 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -192.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Diamondbacks contest on June 9 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 20, or 69%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 30-35-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 13-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

Arizona is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-32-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 38-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .302 batting average and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .262 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 86 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Lopez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .201 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .375, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 65 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .285).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 24th and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 89th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Geraldo Perdomo has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks while batting .237.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!