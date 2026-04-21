Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Miami Marlins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (11-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | STL: (+110)

MIA: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196)

MIA: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.50 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 2-2, 5.21 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Janson Junk (0-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Leahy (2-2, 5.21 ERA). When Junk starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Junk's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Leahy's starts. The Cardinals have a 2-2 record in Leahy's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.8%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Cardinals moneyline has Miami as a -130 favorite, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +162 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -196.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

Marlins versus Cardinals on April 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those contests.

This year Miami has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 22 opportunities.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 8-14-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together an 11-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, St. Louis has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is batting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Hicks will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 28 hits. He is batting .337 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Lopez has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slashing .341/.423/.482 this season and leads the Marlins with an OPS of .905.

Edwards has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .222 with a .297 OBP and 11 RBI for Miami this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 26 hits with a .635 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Cardinals. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is fourth in slugging.

Walker enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .267 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .228 with a double, three home runs and 14 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .382 on-base percentage leads his team.

Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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