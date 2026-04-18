Marlins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Brewers Game Info

Miami Marlins (9-10) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-8)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Brewers.TV

Marlins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

MIA: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168)

MIA: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.67 ERA vs Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 4.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-1) to the mound, while Brandon Woodruff (1-0) will answer the bell for the Brewers. When Alcantara starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Alcantara's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Woodruff starts, the Brewers are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers have always been the moneyline underdog when Woodruff starts this season.

Marlins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.8%)

Marlins vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -108 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Brewers Spread

Marlins vs Brewers Over/Under

The Marlins-Brewers contest on April 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 7-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 18 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 6-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-3).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 61.1% of their games this season, going 11-7-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami in total hits (17) this season while batting .309 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Hicks will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slashing .338/.405/.479 this season and leads the Marlins with an OPS of .884.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks seventh in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .328 with a .507 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Lopez takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 16 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .375.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an on-base percentage of .425 and has 18 hits, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .300 and slugging .567.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

William Contreras is slugging .460 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has a double, five home runs and six walks while hitting .218.

Gary Sanchez has a double, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .273.

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