Marlins vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Braves Game Info

Miami Marlins (57-58) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-67)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Marlins vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | ATL: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | ATL: (-104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184)

MIA: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 6-10, 6.44 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Braves) - 3-12, 5.32 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (6-10) versus the Braves and Erick Fedde (3-12). Alcantara and his team are 10-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Alcantara's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Braves have a 9-11-0 ATS record in Fedde's 20 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 3-11 in those games.

Marlins vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.2%)

Marlins vs Braves Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Marlins vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Braves are -184 to cover, and the Marlins are +152.

Marlins vs Braves Over/Under

The Marlins-Braves contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 7-9 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 111 opportunities.

The Marlins are 67-44-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've gone 7-25 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Atlanta has gone 6-23 (20.7%).

The Braves have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-56-7).

The Braves are 45-65-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami with 110 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Stowers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two walks.

Xavier Edwards has hit one homers this season while driving in 30 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 141st.

Edwards takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with two doubles and an RBI.

Otto Lopez has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.318/.375.

Lopez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .240 with a .287 OBP and 52 RBI for Miami this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 113 hits with a .443 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Braves. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 68th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .323 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 157th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has racked up a team-high .366 on-base percentage.

Michael Harris II has 17 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .234.

Marlins vs Braves Head to Head

8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!