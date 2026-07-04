Marlins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Athletics Game Info

Miami Marlins (47-42) vs. Athletics (41-47)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

MIA: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

MIA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 9-4, 4.20 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-5, 5.05 ERA

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (9-4) versus the Athletics and Aaron Civale (5-5). Alcantara's team is 11-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Alcantara starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. The Athletics have a 6-8-0 ATS record in Civale's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-6 in Civale's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55.5%)

Marlins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Marlins vs Athletics moneyline has the Marlins as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Athletics Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Marlins are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Marlins vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 11 runs has been set for the Marlins-Athletics contest on July 4, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 27, or 69.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 21 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 88 games with a total this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 47-41-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 25 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.1%).

The Athletics have a record of 21-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (51.2%).

The Athletics have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-43-1).

The Athletics have gone 42-46-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 117 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks first in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Lopez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He's batting .299 and slugging .427.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Hicks has recorded at least one base hit in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .326 with five walks and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .189 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has a team-high OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.525), while leading the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .282).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 15th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 63rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .277 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .229 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins vs Athletics Head to Head

7/3/2026: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2023: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/3/2023: 12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/2/2023: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/24/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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