Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (38-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-53)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

BOS: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 9-1, 2.69 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 3-3, 4.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (9-1) to the mound, while Samuel Aldegheri (3-3) will answer the bell for the Angels. Gray's team is 11-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. The Angels are 3-2-0 against the spread when Aldegheri starts. The Angels are 2-2 in Aldegheri's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.4%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Angels are -128 to cover, and the Red Sox are +106.

The over/under for Red Sox-Angels on July 4 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 2-4 when favored by -164 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 38 of 86 chances this season.

In 86 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 38-48-0 against the spread.

The Angels have put together a 26-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 9-15 (37.5%).

The Angels have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-46-2).

The Angels have collected a 47-41-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.380) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .286 batting average while slugging .532.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Abreu brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.435) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 59 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 127th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jo Adell leads his team with a .386 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .241 with an on-base percentage of .285.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .221.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

7/3/2026: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/25/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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