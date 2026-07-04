Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4
Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Padres Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31) vs. San Diego Padres (43-44)
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and Padres.TV
Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | SD: (+198)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SD: +1.5 (+100)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-5, 2.67 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-5, 7.09 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5) against the Padres and Griffin Canning (1-5). Yamamoto's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-5). The Padres have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Padres are 1-5 in Canning's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (72.6%)
Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline
- San Diego is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -240 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Padres Spread
- The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Padres. The Dodgers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Padres are +100.
Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under
- The Dodgers-Padres contest on July 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.
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Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (65.5%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 13-6 when favored by -240 or more this year.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 89 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 43-46-0 in 89 games with a line this season.
- The Padres have won 44% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-28).
- San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- In the 87 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-47-1).
- The Padres have a 47-40-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 89 hits and an OBP of .403 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .524.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 47 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Freeman brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Andy Pages has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.331/.477.
- Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 73 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .511.
- Muncy heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado is hitting .190 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .278.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 146th and he is 98th in slugging.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. paces his team with a .340 OBP, and has a club-leading .375 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277.
- His batting average is 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 120th in slugging.
- Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 59 hits.
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .233.
Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/3/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 7/2/2026: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/28/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
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