Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31) vs. San Diego Padres (43-44)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Padres.TV

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | SD: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | SD: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SD: +1.5 (+100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SD: +1.5 (+100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-5, 2.67 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-5, 7.09 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5) against the Padres and Griffin Canning (1-5). Yamamoto's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-5). The Padres have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Padres are 1-5 in Canning's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (72.6%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -240 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Padres. The Dodgers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Padres are +100.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The Dodgers-Padres contest on July 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (65.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-6 when favored by -240 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 89 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 43-46-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 44% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-28).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 87 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-47-1).

The Padres have a 47-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 89 hits and an OBP of .403 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 47 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Freeman brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.331/.477.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 73 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .511.

Muncy heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is hitting .190 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 146th and he is 98th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. paces his team with a .340 OBP, and has a club-leading .375 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277.

His batting average is 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 120th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 59 hits.

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .233.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

7/3/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/2/2026: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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