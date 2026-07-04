Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (54-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-148) | ARI: (+126)

MIL: (-148) | ARI: (+126) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | ARI: +1.5 (-130)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | ARI: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.59 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-8, 5.84 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (5-8, 5.84 ERA). Woodruff and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Woodruff's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks are 7-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-6 record in Kelly's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.5%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the underdog at +126, and Milwaukee is -148 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +108.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Diamondbacks game on July 4, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (65%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 19 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 86 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 49-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 16-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Arizona has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have collected a 45-41-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .263. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

William Contreras has hit nine homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has 71 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .291 with a .348 OBP and 34 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a slugging percentage of .488, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has collected 84 hits with a .357 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .511.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 52 walks while hitting .240.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .263 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/3/2026: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2026: 13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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