Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (58-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-71)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and ABTV

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-144) | LAA: (+134)

MIA: (-144) | LAA: (+134) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166)

MIA: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 3-5, 3.53 ERA vs George Klassen (Angels) - 0-1, 11.57 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will turn to George Klassen (0-1, 11.57 ERA). Phillips and his team are 7-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Phillips starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. Klassen has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Klassen starts this season -- they split the games.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (64.4%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -144 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Angels are -166 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +138.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

Marlins versus Angels, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 31, or 63.3%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 114 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 58-56-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 88 total times this season. They've finished 31-57 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Los Angeles has a 14-28 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-63-2).

The Angels have a 58-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (143) this season. He's batting .318 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .288 with 57 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .395.

His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Edwards heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Javier Sanoja has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Sanoja brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has six home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .199 this season.

Marsee takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .384 and has 83 hits, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .239 and slugging .441.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Zach Neto leads his team with a .426 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .230 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 121st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .273 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is batting .261 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

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