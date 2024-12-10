Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews will take on the sixth-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (194.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Andrews for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Andrews vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.06

38.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Andrews has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 7.0 fantasy points per game (91.4 total points). Overall, he is 120th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Andrews has put up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 13 catches for 133 yards and two TDs.

Andrews has put up 41.1 fantasy points (8.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 21 passes on 24 targets for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Andrews' season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, as he put up 16.1 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed four passes on four targets for 41 yards and two TDs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Giants this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.