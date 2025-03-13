Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Marist Red Foxes (20-9, 13-7 MAAC) and the No. 6 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (19-12, 12-8 MAAC) play in the MAAC tournament Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marist win (52.2%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Marist-Mount St. Mary's spread (Marist -1.5) or total (126.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marist has covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marist covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 31.6% of the time. That's less often than Mount St. Mary's covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (73.3%).

The Red Foxes have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 15 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 14 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Mountaineers are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). Away, they are 11-6-0 ATS (.647).

Marist has eight wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Mount St. Mary's is 12-8-0 against the spread in MAAC action this season.

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marist has come away with 15 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Red Foxes have come away with a win 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mount St. Mary's has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. Mount St. Mary's has finished 8-7 in those games.

The Mountaineers are 6-7 (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

Marist has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

Marist averages 66.2 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (18th in college basketball). It has a +49 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Marist's leading scorer, Josh Pascarelli, is 195th in college basketball scoring 15.8 points per game.

Mount St. Mary's puts up 71.3 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (157th in college basketball). It has a -1 scoring differential.

Dola Adebayo's 13.1 points per game paces Mount St. Mary's and ranks 514th in the country.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Red Foxes average rank 125th in the country, and are 4.4 more than the 28.5 their opponents pull down per contest.

Jaden Daughtry averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 295th in college basketball) to lead the Red Foxes.

The Mountaineers rank 53rd in college basketball at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Jedy Cordilia tops the Mountaineers with 7.1 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball).

Marist ranks 285th in college basketball with 91.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers rank 299th in college basketball averaging 91.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 121st, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions.

