Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-58) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and DSN

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | DET: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | DET: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.26 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock (6-5), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Hancock and his team have a record of 7-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Seattle is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +122 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -176.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on Aug. 4, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 48, or 51.6%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Seattle has won 24 of 38 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 39-73-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-25).

Detroit has a record of 1-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (20%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-60-2).

The Tigers have a 57-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.378) and total hits (109) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .456.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Cole Young has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Young has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .429 with a double, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.326/.360.

Naylor enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .254 with a .317 OBP and 47 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rodriguez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .431. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .287.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 69th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 105 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .274 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .220 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 46 walks.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

6/7/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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