Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (55-58) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-58)
- Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and DSN
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | DET: (+122)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.26 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)
The Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock (6-5), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Hancock and his team have a record of 7-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- Seattle is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +122 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -176.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on Aug. 4, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
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Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 48, or 51.6%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Seattle has won 24 of 38 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners are 39-73-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-25).
- Detroit has a record of 1-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (20%).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-60-2).
- The Tigers have a 57-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.378) and total hits (109) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .456.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Cole Young has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Young has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .429 with a double, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.326/.360.
- Naylor enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .254 with a .317 OBP and 47 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Rodriguez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three walks and an RBI.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .431. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .287.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 69th in slugging.
- Dillon Dingler paces his team with 105 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Riley Greene is hitting .274 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .220 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 46 walks.
Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head
- 6/7/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
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