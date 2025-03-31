Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31
Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.
The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (0-3)
- Date: Monday, March 31, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | DET: (+102)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock versus the Tigers and Jackson Jobe. In 12 games he pitched with a spread last season, Hancock and his team finished with an 8-4-0 record ATS. Hancock and his team had a 3-2 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Jobe and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- Seattle is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +102 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Seattle is +168 to cover the runline.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- Mariners versus Tigers on March 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners were favorites in 108 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (58.3%) in those contests.
- Last year, Seattle won 53 of 95 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.
- The Tigers won 49% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (49-51).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, Detroit went 34-43 (44.2%).
- The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-79-5 record against the over/under.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Last season, Cal Raleigh had 120 base hits, batting .220 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.
- Randy Arozarena collected 120 hits last season and finished with a .332 OBP.
- Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene racked up an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.
- Gleyber Torres slugged .378 while batting .257.
- Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks a season ago.
- Kerry Carpenter hit .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!