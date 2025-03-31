Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (0-3)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | DET: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock versus the Tigers and Jackson Jobe. In 12 games he pitched with a spread last season, Hancock and his team finished with an 8-4-0 record ATS. Hancock and his team had a 3-2 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Jobe and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Seattle is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Seattle is +168 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

Mariners versus Tigers on March 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners were favorites in 108 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Last year, Seattle won 53 of 95 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 49% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (49-51).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, Detroit went 34-43 (44.2%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-79-5 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Last season, Cal Raleigh had 120 base hits, batting .220 with 50 extra-base hits.

Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.

Randy Arozarena collected 120 hits last season and finished with a .332 OBP.

Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene racked up an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.

Gleyber Torres slugged .378 while batting .257.

Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks a season ago.

Kerry Carpenter hit .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

