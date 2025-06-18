Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-35) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | BOS: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | BOS: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.29 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 6-4, 2.24 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-4) against the Red Sox and Garrett Crochet (6-4). When Castillo starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-6. When Crochet starts, the Red Sox are 7-8-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Crochet start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Red Sox reveal Seattle as the favorite (-162) and Boston as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -162 to cover.

The Mariners-Red Sox contest on June 18 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 23, or 51.1%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 6-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 70 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 30-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 12-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Boston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-39-2).

The Red Sox have gone 39-35-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 67 hits, batting .259 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .606.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season. He's batting .257.

Among all qualifying players, he is 78th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Jorge Polanco is batting .261 with a .307 OBP and 35 RBI for Seattle this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .421 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 64th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Carlos Narvaez is hitting .282 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Trevor Story has seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .232.

Mariners vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/16/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/24/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2025: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!