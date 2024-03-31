Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (2-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210)

SEA: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller versus the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock. In 25 games he pitched with a spread last season, Miller and his team finished with an 11-14-0 record ATS. Miller and his team won 76.9% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 10-3. Last season when Whitlock pitched his team went 6-4-0 against the spread. Whitlock and his team had a 2-3 record in the five games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.7%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -120 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Red Sox are -210 to cover, and the Mariners are +172.

Mariners versus Red Sox, on March 31, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners came away with 63 wins in the 108 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Seattle came away with a win 58 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 78 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Red Sox won 45% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-44).

Boston went 29-38 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (43.3%).

The Red Sox played in 159 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-75-5).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez had 180 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .485 last season.

J.P. Crawford finished with an OBP of .380 while batting .266 with 94 runs scored.

Caleb Raleigh ended his last campaign with 119 hits, an OBP of .306, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Ty France slashed .250/.337/.366 and finished with an OPS of .703.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers racked up 157 hits with a .500 slugging percentage last season.

Masataka Yoshida hit .289 with 33 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Triston Casas accumulated a .367 on-base percentage last season while batting .263.

Jarren Duran hit .295 with 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners vs Red Sox Head to Head

3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 3/28/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/31/2023: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2023: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2023: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/10/2022: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2023: 10-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!