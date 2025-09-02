Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (73-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-69)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TB: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 12-7, 2.95 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (12-7) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (10-5) will get the nod for the Rays. Woo's team is 10-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has a record of 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays are 13-10-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays have a 4-4 record in Rasmussen's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (50.2%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-116) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rays. The Mariners are +140 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -170.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rays contest on Sept. 2, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 50 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 133 chances this season.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 56-77-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-39).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 21-31 record (winning 40.4% of its games).

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-69-7 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 43.9% of their games this season, going 58-74-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 122 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .243 batting average and a slugging percentage of .579.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season. He's batting .264.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Suarez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 16 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Naylor enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a walk.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 133 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .258 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .345 OBP, and has a club-leading .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286.

His batting average ranks 18th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

