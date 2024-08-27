Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (67-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | TB: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | TB: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+125) | TB: +1.5 (-150)

SEA: -1.5 (+125) | TB: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-10, 3.21 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Rays) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (7-10) for the Mariners and Jeffrey Springs (1-2) for the Rays. Gilbert and his team have a record of 11-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team is 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Springs starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.3%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -180 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +125 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -150.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Rays on August 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 49 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-3 when favored by -180 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 59 of 131 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 57-74-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-35).

Tampa Bay is 1-4 (winning just 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-69-3).

The Rays have a 67-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (91) this season while batting .211 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 134th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .188 with two walks and an RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .213 and slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifiers, he is 132nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Arozarena takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Justin Turner has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .343.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.357) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a team-high OBP (.329) and slugging percentage (.393), and leads the Rays in hits (132, while batting .273).

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Christopher Morel is batting .195 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 137th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/7/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/2/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2023: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.