Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (57-53) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-52)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 7-6, 4.09 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.36 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jack Leiter (7-6) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (3-4). Leiter's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Leiter's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Gilbert's starts. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gilbert start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (63.5%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Texas is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -102 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Rangers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +158 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -192.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Rangers-Mariners on Aug. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 35 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 34-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 59-50-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have compiled a 15-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Seattle has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

The Mariners have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-48-4).

The Mariners have gone 46-61-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .231. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 135th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Smith has a slash line of .273/.351/.413 this season and a team-best OPS of .764.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.376/.479.

Seager brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with six walks.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 89 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Garcia heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated an on-base percentage of .364 and has 103 hits, both team-high marks for the Mariners. He's batting .257 and slugging .611.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 walks while batting .288.

Julio Rodriguez's .432 slugging percentage paces his team.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

