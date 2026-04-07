Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-7) vs. Texas Rangers (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188)

SEA: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-2, 11.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (1-1) for the Mariners and Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) for the Rangers. Kirby has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kirby's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Eovaldi has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for two Eovaldi starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.4%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rangers, Seattle is the favorite at -116, and Texas is -102 playing at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -188 to cover.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers on April 7 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 3-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 11 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have gone 3-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Texas has gone 3-1 (75%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-4-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .378. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in total hits (10) this season while batting .323 with four extra-base hits. He's slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .432.

He is 29th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cole Young has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Dominic Canzone is batting .238 with a .304 OBP and three RBI for Seattle this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager is batting .270 with three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 60th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has a .444 OBP while slugging .513. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has put up 13 hits, a team-best for the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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