Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-13) vs. Texas Rangers (11-9)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-2, 2.16 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-1, 3.00 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-2, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.00 ERA). Woo and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Rangers have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Gore's four starts that had a set spread. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gore starts this season -- they won both.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +158.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers on April 19 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 21 opportunities.

The Mariners are 7-14-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

Texas is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 20 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-2).

The Rangers have gone 13-7-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .404 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season. He has a .284 batting average.

He is 46th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brendan Donovan has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .437. He's batting .304 and slugging .518.

He is 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cole Young is batting .225 with a .366 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Young heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with three walks.

Luke Raley leads Seattle in total hits (20) this season while batting .317 with nine extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OBP (.396) and slugging percentage (.538), and paces the Rangers in hits (25, while batting .313).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 24th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .221 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 128th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Burger is hitting .275 with four doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Josh Jung is hitting .290 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!