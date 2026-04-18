Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-13) vs. Texas Rangers (11-9)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.25 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (2-2) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (2-2). Kirby's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Eovaldi starts, the Rangers are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 1-2 record in Eovaldi's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.4%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-132) and Texas as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Seattle is +168 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on April 18, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 21 opportunities.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 7-14-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won seven of the 12 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (58.3%).

Texas has gone 2-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

The Rangers have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-2).

The Rangers have a 13-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 65% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by five extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .404.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle with an OBP of .437 this season while batting .304 with nine walks and seven runs scored. He's slugging .518.

Among qualifying batters, he is 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young is batting .225 with a .366 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Young brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with three walks.

Luke Raley leads Seattle with 20 hits, batting .317 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has 25 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 27th in slugging.

Corey Seager is hitting .221 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage is 87th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .275 with four doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Josh Jung is batting .290 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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