Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (41-40) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-40)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-1, 1.58 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.62 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (3-1) for the Mariners and Bubba Chandler (2-7) for the Pirates. Miller's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Pirates are 6-8-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.1%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mariners vs Pirates moneyline has Seattle as a -146 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Mariners are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -142 to cover.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

Mariners versus Pirates, on June 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 38 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 14-9 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 80 opportunities.

The Mariners are 29-51-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 13-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-32-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 39-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .248 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 76 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .284 and slugging .437.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .257 with a .373 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Naylor brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Cole Young is batting .254 with a .319 OBP and 37 RBI for Seattle this season.

Young enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best OBP (.404) and slugging percentage (.486). He's batting .290.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Reynolds enters this matchup on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 71 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .285.

Mariners vs Pirates Head to Head

6/24/2026: 11-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/6/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/5/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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