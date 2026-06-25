Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25
Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Pirates Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (41-40) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-40)
- Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
- Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | PIT: (+124)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-1, 1.58 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.62 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (3-1) for the Mariners and Bubba Chandler (2-7) for the Pirates. Miller's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Pirates are 6-8-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those matchups.
Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (53.1%)
Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Pirates moneyline has Seattle as a -146 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog at home.
Mariners vs Pirates Spread
- The Mariners are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -142 to cover.
Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under
- Mariners versus Pirates, on June 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 38 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Seattle has a record of 14-9 when favored by -146 or more this year.
- The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 80 opportunities.
- The Mariners are 29-51-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have compiled a 13-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.6% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.
- The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-32-2 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have a 39-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .248 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 76 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .284 and slugging .437.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor is batting .257 with a .373 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.
- Naylor brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Cole Young is batting .254 with a .319 OBP and 37 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Young enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best OBP (.404) and slugging percentage (.486). He's batting .290.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this matchup on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has 71 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- Ryan O'Hearn has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .285.
Mariners vs Pirates Head to Head
- 6/24/2026: 11-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/23/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/6/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/5/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
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