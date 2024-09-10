Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres.
Mariners vs Padres Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (73-71) vs. San Diego Padres (81-64)
- Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: MLB Network
Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | SD: (+108)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+176) | SD: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 11-10, 3.61 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-3, 3.51 ERA
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA). Kirby and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 52.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-10. The Padres have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Darvish's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.
Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (56.1%)
Mariners vs Padres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Padres, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and San Diego is +108 playing on the road.
Mariners vs Padres Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Mariners are +176 to cover, and the Padres are -215.
Mariners vs Padres Over/Under
- Mariners versus Padres, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (56.7%) in those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 45-35 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 63-80-0 against the spread this season.
- The Padres have a 29-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games).
- The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-63-3).
- The Padres have put together a 70-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 102 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .213 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .426.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 67th in slugging.
- Raleigh will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
- Randy Arozarena is batting .221 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- He ranks 127th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in the majors.
- Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.378) powered by 28 extra-base hits.
- Rodriguez heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
- Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 102 hits.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .277 while slugging .455.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Profar brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Jackson Merrill leads his team with 144 hits. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Manny Machado is batting .275 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 42 walks.
- Luis Arraez paces his team with a .387 slugging percentage.
Mariners vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/6/2023: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/14/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 9/13/2022: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/5/2022: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/4/2022: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
