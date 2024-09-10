Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (73-71) vs. San Diego Padres (81-64)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | SD: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+176) | SD: +1.5 (-215)

SEA: -1.5 (+176) | SD: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 11-10, 3.61 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-3, 3.51 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA). Kirby and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 52.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-10. The Padres have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Darvish's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.1%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Padres, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and San Diego is +108 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Mariners are +176 to cover, and the Padres are -215.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

Mariners versus Padres, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (56.7%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 45-35 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 63-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have a 29-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-63-3).

The Padres have put together a 70-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 102 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .213 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .221 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 127th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in the majors.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.378) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 102 hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .277 while slugging .455.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Profar brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads his team with 144 hits. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 42 walks.

Luis Arraez paces his team with a .387 slugging percentage.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2023: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/13/2022: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2022: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2022: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.