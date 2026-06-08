Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (34-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-35)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 4-2, 2.80 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-4, 5.27 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.27 ERA). Hancock and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hancock's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The Orioles have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Bassitt's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 4-2 record in Bassitt's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.3%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Orioles reveal Seattle as the favorite (-126) and Baltimore as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Mariners are +132 to cover, and the Orioles are -160.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles game on June 8 has been set at 8.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 27 of 48 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 66 opportunities.

The Mariners are 25-41-0 against the spread in their 66 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've gone 14-18 in those games.

Baltimore is 8-10 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-26-1).

The Orioles have a 31-35-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.818) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .376, and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has 69 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 65th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the majors.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 44 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Crawford heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has a team-high .446 slugging percentage. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has racked up 48 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .396 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .418 to lead his team.

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