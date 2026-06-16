Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (37-36) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-39)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and MASN

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.62 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 5-1, 3.04 ERA

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (4-4) versus the Orioles and Brandon Young (5-1). When Gilbert starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Gilbert's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 8-2-0 against the spread when Young starts. The Orioles have played while the underdog on the moneyline for five of Young's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (70.2%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -176 to cover.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles contest on June 16 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 34 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 12 of 19 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 72 opportunities.

The Mariners are 26-46-0 against the spread in their 72 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won 16 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-27-3).

The Orioles have covered 47.9% of their games this season, going 35-38-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 76 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448. He's batting .291.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 85th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Josh Naylor has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Dominic Canzone is batting .286 with a .354 OBP and 29 RBI for Seattle this season.

Canzone has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 70 hits with a .473 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .253 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Alonso brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .404 OBP. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .352.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 127th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .227.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/11/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2026: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2026: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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