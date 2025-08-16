Mariners vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the New York Mets.

Mariners vs Mets Game Info

Seattle Mariners (67-55) vs. New York Mets (64-57)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

SEA: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 10-6, 2.96 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (10-6) to the mound, while Nolan McLean will get the nod for the Mets. When Woo starts, his team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-8. McLean did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (59%)

Prediction: Mariners win (59%)

Mariners vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Mets, Seattle is the favorite at -124, and New York is +106 playing at home.

Mariners vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Seattle is +134 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Mets Over/Under

The Mariners-Mets game on Aug. 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 39 of 64 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 118 opportunities.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 51-67-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-21).

New York has a 7-12 record (winning just 36.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-60-4).

The Mets have a 54-61-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 108 hits, batting .243 this season with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .582.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 117th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads Seattle in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 121 hits. He's batting .292 while slugging .459.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Naylor brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 24 homers with a team-high .457 SLG this season.

Rodriguez enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .234 with a .305 OBP and 92 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto a has .384 on-base percentage to pace the Mets. He's batting .252 while slugging .494.

Including all qualified players, he is 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 23rd in slugging.

Soto enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 123 hits and has a club-leading .528 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .251 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

