Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (23-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rockies.TV

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | COL: (+134)

LAA: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

LAA: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 2-1, 7.53 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 4-4, 4.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) for the Angels and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-4) for the Rockies. Rodriguez's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Sugano's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (58.1%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +134 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Rockies are -160 to cover, and the Angels are +132.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

The Angels-Rockies game on June 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 60 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 29-31-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 23-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).

Colorado has a 13-28 record (winning just 31.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-2).

The Rockies have put together a 32-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 51 hits and an OBP of .410 this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 29th in slugging.

Trout has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in MLB.

Jo Adell has hit nine homers with a team-high .384 SLG this season.

Adell heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Jorge Soler has been key for Los Angeles with 46 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Soler has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is batting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Troy Johnston leads his team with a .369 OBP, and has a club-best .423 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .312.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 50 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .288 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

Angels vs Rockies Head to Head

6/1/2026: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/20/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/24/2023: 25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2023: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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