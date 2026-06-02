Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs Rockies Game Info
- Los Angeles Angels (23-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-38)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ABTV and Rockies.TV
Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | COL: (+134)
- Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 2-1, 7.53 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 4-4, 4.01 ERA
The probable pitchers are Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) for the Angels and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-4) for the Rockies. Rodriguez's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Sugano's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.
Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Angels win (58.1%)
Angels vs Rockies Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +134 underdog on the road.
Angels vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Rockies are -160 to cover, and the Angels are +132.
Angels vs Rockies Over/Under
- The Angels-Rockies game on June 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Angels have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Angels' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 60 opportunities.
- The Angels have an against the spread record of 29-31-0 in 60 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have gone 23-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).
- Colorado has a 13-28 record (winning just 31.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-2).
- The Rockies have put together a 32-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 51 hits and an OBP of .410 this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Trout has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.
- Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He ranks 115th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in MLB.
- Jo Adell has hit nine homers with a team-high .384 SLG this season.
- Adell heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.
- Jorge Soler has been key for Los Angeles with 46 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .404.
- Soler has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield is batting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 57th in slugging.
- Troy Johnston leads his team with a .369 OBP, and has a club-best .423 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .312.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Hunter Goodman has racked up 50 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.
- Jake McCarthy is batting .288 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks.
Angels vs Rockies Head to Head
- 6/1/2026: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/21/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/20/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/1/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/31/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/30/2024: 10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/25/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/24/2023: 25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/23/2023: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!