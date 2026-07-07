Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (47-44) vs. Miami Marlins (49-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | MIA: (-106)

SEA: (-110) | MIA: (-106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-6, 4.17 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 9-1, 2.53 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (7-6) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (9-1). Woo's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. The Marlins are 12-6-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in Meyer's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.3%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Marlins, Seattle is the favorite at -110, and Miami is -106 playing at home.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Mariners are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -184 to cover.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Marlins on July 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (54.4%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 43 of 79 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 90 opportunities.

The Mariners are 34-56-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've gone 18-29 in those games.

Miami is 18-26 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-40-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 48-42-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.375) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .286 batting average while slugging .451.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 86th, his on-base percentage 111th, and his slugging percentage 129th.

Naylor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Cole Young has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.317/.385.

Dominic Canzone is batting .273 with a .349 OBP and 37 RBI for Seattle this season.

Canzone heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .520 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .346 and with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.

Lopez brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .387 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .302 while slugging .427.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .290.

Javier Sanoja has 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .278.

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