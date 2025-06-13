Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Friday.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (33-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-32)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | CLE: +1.5 (-196)

SEA: -1.5 (+162) | CLE: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.31 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-4) for the Mariners and Gavin Williams (5-3) for the Guardians. Castillo's team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Guardians are 7-6-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians are 4-4 in Williams' eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.2%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Mariners are +162 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -196.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Guardians on June 13 is 7. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Seattle has won 17 of 32 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 66 opportunities.

The Mariners are 28-38-0 against the spread in their 66 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 41 total times this season. They've finished 19-22 in those games.

Cleveland has a 7-16 record (winning just 30.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-2).

The Guardians have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 32-33-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (65) this season while batting .265 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .629.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .262 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 64 hits.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 48 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Polanco has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 81 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .547 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .305 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .251 with six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .210 with seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

