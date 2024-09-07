Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Saturday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (72-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | STL: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-10, 3.19 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 8-6, 4.39 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA). Gilbert's team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 9-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 11-13-0 ATS in Gibson's 24 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Gibson's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cardinals. The Mariners are +150 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -182.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mariners versus Cardinals, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 54, or 56.8%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 54-40 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 62-79-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 35-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

St. Louis is 34-31 (winning 52.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-69-2).

The Cardinals have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 65-71-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 99 hits, batting .211 this season with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .428.

He is 130th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Raleigh has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .218 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 127th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 14 homers with a team-high .378 SLG this season.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Justin Turner has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has collected 132 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .275 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 28th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's .331 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .396.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Arenado is batting .265 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .412 slugging percentage.

Mariners vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/6/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/21/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.