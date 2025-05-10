Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-20)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+180) | TOR: +1.5 (-220)

SEA: -1.5 (+180) | TOR: +1.5 (-220) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 1-1, 7.20 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-5, 5.66 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Evans (1-1, 7.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Bowden Francis (2-5, 5.66 ERA). Evans has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Evans' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Blue Jays have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Francis' starts. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for five Francis starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.1%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-220 to cover), and Seattle is +180 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Mariners-Blue Jays on May 10 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 15 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 13-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 37 opportunities.

The Mariners are 18-19-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 11-13 in those games.

Toronto is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 23-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (34) this season while batting .248 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 86th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .214 with five walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .340 with six doubles, nine home runs and seven walks, while slugging .680 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Polanco has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit six homers with a team-high .407 SLG this season.

Rodriguez has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .234 with a .387 OBP and 19 RBI for Seattle this season.

Arozarena enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .294 with seven doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero enters this matchup on an 11-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .368 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has an on-base percentage of .405 and has 32 hits, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays.

Anthony Santander has five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .196.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

