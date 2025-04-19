Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (10-9) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-8)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150)

SEA: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jose Orlando Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 5.16 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Orlando Berrios (1-1, 5.16 ERA). Castillo did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Blue Jays are 3-1-0 against the spread when Berrios starts. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Berrios starts this season -- they won both.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.7%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -130 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are -150 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +125.

Mariners versus Blue Jays on April 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 9-10-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays are 7-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-11-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 78.9% of their games this season, going 15-4-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .212. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 119th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 16 hits. He is batting .216 this season and has 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 112th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Raleigh enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, five home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with 15 hits, an OBP of .388 plus a slugging percentage of .622.

Moore heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .203 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 126th, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Bo Joseph Bichette has racked up 25 hits while slugging .402. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, he is 32nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high .373 on-base percentage.

George Springer is batting .375 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!