Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (70-70) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-79)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

3:37 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-2, 2.30 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 6-6, 4.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (6-2) to the mound, while Joey Estes (6-6) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Woo's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has a record of 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 12-7-0 ATS record in Estes' 19 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Estes' starts this season, and they went 7-9 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.6%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Seattle is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +122 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Seattle is +122 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Athletics game on Sept. 5 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 52, or 55.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 29-22 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 139 opportunities.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 60-79-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 48 of the 123 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39%).

Oakland has a record of 28-56 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (33.3%).

In the 139 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-74-2).

The Athletics have put together a 75-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 96 hits, batting .207 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among qualifying batters, he is 133rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .218 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 128th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Rodriguez has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-high OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.576), and paces the Athletics in hits (135, while batting .297).

Including all qualified players, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is fifth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

JJ Bleday is hitting .247 with 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler has 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .266.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/10/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

