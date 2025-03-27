Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 5:15 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.

This game is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (0-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-168) | OAK: (+142)

SEA: (-168) | OAK: (+142) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert against the Athletics and Luis Severino. In games Gilbert pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-20-0 ATS. Gilbert and his team won as favorites in 52.2% of his 23 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Severino and his team went 14-20-0 against the spread when he pitched. Severino and his team went 4-11 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (65%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -168 favorite, while the Athletics are a +142 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on March 27 is 7. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners came away with 63 wins in the 108 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

This year, the Mariners won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 54 of the 139 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (38.8%).

The Athletics went 21-43 in games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (32.8%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh finished last season with 120 hits while batting .220.

Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.

Randy Arozarena ended last season with an OBP of .332 while batting .219 with 73 walks and 77 runs scored.

Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker put up an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

