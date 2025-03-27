Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27
The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (0-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-168) | OAK: (+142)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert against the Athletics and Luis Severino. In games Gilbert pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-20-0 ATS. Gilbert and his team won as favorites in 52.2% of his 23 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Severino and his team went 14-20-0 against the spread when he pitched. Severino and his team went 4-11 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (65%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -168 favorite, while the Athletics are a +142 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on March 27 is 7. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners came away with 63 wins in the 108 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- This year, the Mariners won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -168 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.
- The Athletics won 54 of the 139 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (38.8%).
- The Athletics went 21-43 in games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (32.8%).
- The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh finished last season with 120 hits while batting .220.
- Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.
- Randy Arozarena ended last season with an OBP of .332 while batting .219 with 73 walks and 77 runs scored.
- Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker put up an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.
- JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.
- Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.
- Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.
