Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 25

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (84-71) vs. Houston Astros (85-71)

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+172) | HOU: +1.5 (-210)

SEA: -1.5 (+172) | HOU: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 14-7, 3.11 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Astros) - 11-8, 3.44 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (14-7) against the Astros and Verlander (11-8). Castillo and his team have a record of 12-19-0 against the spread when he starts. Castillo's team has won 64% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-9). The Astros have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Astros have a 2-3 record in Verlander's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.3%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Astros reveal Seattle as the favorite (-126) and Houston as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Astros. The Mariners are +172 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -210.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

Mariners versus Astros on September 25 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 60, or 58.3%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 50 times in 83 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 73-82-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 21 of the 37 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (56.8%).

Houston is 13-10 (winning 56.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-70-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together a 77-78-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.497) and total hits (179) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Rodriguez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .266 with 88 walks and 91 runs scored. He's slugging .432.

His batting average is 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Crawford brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Cal Raleigh is batting .235 with a .471 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez has 26 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Hernandez heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated 155 hits with a .367 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both statistics. He's batting .281 and slugging .509.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman's .437 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .292 with 22 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Mariners vs. Astros Head to Head

8/20/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/19/2023: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2023: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/7/2023: 10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2023: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2023: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

