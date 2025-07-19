Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (52-45) vs. Houston Astros (56-41)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | HOU: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | HOU: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+155) | HOU: +1.5 (-188)

SEA: -1.5 (+155) | HOU: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 3-3, 4.65 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-4, 6.48 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Evans (3-3, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Lance McCullers (2-4, 6.48 ERA). Evans' team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Evans' team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in McCullers' starts. The Astros won each of McCullers' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.4%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Astros reveal Seattle as the favorite (-122) and Houston as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are -188 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +155.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

Mariners versus Astros, on July 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 42-52-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 17 of the 28 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (60.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Houston has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

The Astros have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-54-2).

The Astros have a 48-48-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 91 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .259 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .630.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .251 with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Randy Arozarena has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.358/.470.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

J.P. Crawford has a slash line of .289/.390/.390 this season and a team-best OPS of .779.

Crawford brings a 15-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Yainer Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .243.

Cam Smith has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .274.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

