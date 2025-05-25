Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (29-22) vs. Houston Astros (27-25)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | HOU: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | HOU: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-3, 3.20 ERA vs Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 5.59 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-3) versus the Astros and Colton Gordon. Castillo and his team are 5-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gordon has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Gordon start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.9%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Mariners are +120 to cover, and the Astros are -144.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Astros on May 25 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 50 opportunities.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 25-25-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 52.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-8).

Houston is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-29-2).

The Astros have a 28-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 47 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .584, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .371.

He is 83rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Julio Rodriguez has six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jorge Polanco has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .260 with 32 walks and 23 runs scored.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has accumulated a team-best OBP (.372), and paces the Astros in hits (51). He's batting .267 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 29th and he is 37th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena's .439 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jake Meyers is hitting .308 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .253 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

