2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers at Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Panthers at Oilers Game 2 Betting Picks

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final was everything we were hoping it would be. The action was unrelenting as the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers picked up exactly where they left off last year. Edmonton built an early lead, only for the Panthers to take over the game partway through the first. The Oilers pulled even in the third period, going to complete the come-from-behind victory in overtime. Another scintillating affair is expected on Friday night.

While the action was evenly balanced in the series opener, there are a few factors pointing toward another Oilers’ victory in Game 2. While Edmonton finished at a slight deficit in terms of expected goals-for rating, they did more damage in the attacking zone than the Panthers. The Western Conference champs out-chanced the visitors 15-12 in high-danger opportunities. Moreover, they also out-shot the Panthers 37-30 at five-on-five.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch also deployed his top guns under the most ideal circumstances – an advantage that remains in Game 2. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both registered four shots on goal and recorded two points in the win. We saw them deployed in the Panthers’ end on virtually every icing while also getting their attacking zone time in on the powerplay.

Finally, Edmonton hasn’t been outscored at five-on-five in any of their last eight. Across that sample, they have compiled a 20-7 scoring margin, which continues to grow with each passing game.

This battle-tested iteration of the Oilers is a different beast. While the betting market has taken a firm stance against them in Game 2, we like their chances of escaping with another hard-fought win. At the current moneyline prices, we see an edge in backing the Oilers on Friday night.

There aren’t too many Oilers operating below their expected scoring levels; however, one of their premier forwards stands out as a prime progression candidate. We’re targeting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as an any time goal scorer in Game 2.

The Oilers forward plays a dynamic role in the top six. Nuge can skate next to Draisaitl or McDavid, occasionally flanking both of Edmonton’s top scorers, while also consistently being deployed on the top powerplay unit. Those factors and more are cooked into his elite analytics profile.

Across all strengths, Nugent-Hopkins has proven to be one of the Oilers’ top producers. He ranks fourth on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.1 and 5.5 per game, respectively. Predictably, that correlates with the fifth-best expected goals-for percentage on the team. Heading into tonight’s action, the former first-overall selection is skating around with a 61.3% rating. On a more absolute basis, that translates to an expected on-ice goals-for total of 26.2.

Still, Nugent-Hopkins is coming in slightly below his on-ice scoring total. Through 17 games, he is sitting at 25 on-ice goals, implying that we should see an increase in scoring in the immediate future.

While the betting markets continue to load up on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins emerges as a top value candidate as an any time goal scorer. We’re not overlooking that value in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

