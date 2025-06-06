3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sparks at Wings on Friday 6/6/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sparks at Wings

The Dallas Wings (1-7) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (2-6) for the first time of the season. Dallas will be missing Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) and Tyasha Harris (knee), which puts me on the Sparks to cover a 1.5-point spread.

The Wings have just one win to their name and come in with a -4.5 net rating, compared to the Sparks' -2.6 net rating. In two games since losing Bueckers, they sport an ugly -9.7 net rating. Harris is a notable loss, too, as she is second on the team in three-point makes and first in three-point percentage.

Los Angeles has a meh perimeter defense, one that gives up the second-most 3PA (28.3) and third-most 3PM (9.8). It's one of their main weaknesses, but it's hard to imagine the Wings taking advantage with two of their top shooters out.

Kelsey Plum is putting up a career-high clip in points per game (22.9) while Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby are a strong double-big combo that should make Dallas' weak frontcourt pay. I think the Sparks will come away with the win and cover in this one.

Dallas is surrendering a WNBA-high 47.4 points per game to opposing forwards. They're also giving up 22.1 first-quarter points per game -- the second-most in the league.

That puts Hamby in an ideal spot to climb above 4.5 points in the opening period.

For the season, Hamby is averaging 4.8 first-quarter points and has cleared 4.5 points in more opening periods (5) than not (3), missing by the hook twice.

She averages 1.5 free-throw attempts per the first quarter and occasionally gets up threes, meaning she can outdo 4.5 points without needing to drain more than two field goal attempts.

Hamby can feast in this matchup, and we can bet on that to start from the jump.

It took DiJonai Carrington a few games to find her footing in Dallas, but she's scored 15-plus points in four straight contests and can keep the streak alive tonight.

For the season, Carrington is averaging 13.0 points and has exceeded 13.5 points in 5 out of 8 games. She's put up 16 and 22 points in Bueckers' absence, firmly acting as Dallas' second scoring option with Paige sidelined.

Los Angeles lets up 84.3 points per game (fourth-most) and owns a poor perimeter defense that permits plenty of threes. Carrington is no assassin from long range, but she has shot 3.3 threes across her last six games and could put up a season-high number in that category given the matchup and the need for someone to step up with no Bueckers or Harris.

Though with the Connecticut Sun at the time, Carrington saw particular success against the Sparks last year, putting up 12, 14, 19, and 19 points against LA despite averaging 12.7 on the season. Rotowire's WNBA projections forecast Carrington to tally 15.7 points on Friday.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.