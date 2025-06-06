3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 6/6/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

These are two of the worst teams when it comes to scoring in the first inning, which should push us toward a clean opening frame. The Houston Astros have the lowest YRFI rate (17.7%) and average the fewest first-inning runs per game (0.24). The Cleveland Guardians are just 26th in YRFI rate (24.6%) and 24th in first-inning runs per game (0.38). Both teams are inside the bottom three in xwOBA for the first inning, as well.

Houston left-hander Colton Gordon is making just his fifth MLB start and has produced mixed results, but his underlying metrics remain encouraging. Despite an unsightly 5.95 ERA, Gordon has logged a 2.65 xERA, 23.0% strikeout rate, and 3.4% walk rate, and he's allowed first-inning runs in just one of his four outings.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's Logan Allen might have meh numbers, but he's allowed an earned run in the first inning only once in 10 starts. While walks have been an issue for Allen (11.3% BB rate), Houston has the second-lowest walk rate (5.0%) in the opening frame.

Despite some question marks about both starting pitchers, there are enough trends pointing to a NRFI to get on board at these odds.

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays are near the bottom in YRFI rate (22.6%) and first-inning runs pre game (0.34), so we should see Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober pitching a scoreless first inning.

Ober doesn't get a ton of strikeouts (18.6% K rate), but he doesn't issue many free passes (5.2% walk rate) and has a solid 3.80 xERA. While the righty's sky-high 48.8% fly-ball rate might normally be concern for an early solo shot, Toronto has hit just 5 home runs in the first inning and own a poor .117 ISO.

The Twins have an above-average 32.3% YRFI rate (12th) but is averaging a modest 0.44 first-inning runs per game (19th). The Blue Jays announced they'll open with Paxton Schultz, which is great news for a NRFI. Over 14 2/3 innings, the relief pitcher has logged a 2.30 SIERA, 32.2% strikeout rate, 6.5% walk rate, and 51.4% ground-ball rate. He's allowed three earned runs all season, and all three came in the same game.

This is another spot where a NRFI looks like the play.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

It's no shocker that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team at scoring in the first inning, so being able to back them for a YRFI without paying a premium is always appealing. The Dodgers average a league-best 0.86 runs per game in the first inning and boast a 38.1% YRFI rate.

They do have a tough matchup against Sonny Gray, but Gray has been scored upon in the opening inning in 4 of his 12 starts. Three of those included a home run, which coincides with the veteran righty allowing a 10.3% barrel rate (23rd percentile) and 37.8% ground-ball rate (27th percentile). The Dodgers have the fourth-best ISO (.259) and fourth-most home runs (17) in the first inning this season.

Of course, this could also cash if the St. Louis Cardinals can come through, and they've been a middle-of-the-pack offense in YRFI rate (29.0%). The Dodgers will have Justin Wrobleski on the mound, and the 24-year-old lefty has had a rough time in both Triple-A and the big leagues this season. Wrobleski has a 5.07 xERA across 9 MLB innings and a 5.38 xFIP over 40 2/3 Triple-A frames.

With both sides in a good spot to score early, this looks like a spot to back a YRFI.

