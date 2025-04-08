Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-7) vs. Houston Astros (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | HOU: (+116)

SEA: (-134) | HOU: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (1-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.75 ERA). Castillo has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Castillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Valdez has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Valdez starts this season.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The Mariners vs Astros moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Houston is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Astros are -192 to cover, and the Mariners are +158.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Mariners-Astros on April 8, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 3-3 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in three of their 11 opportunities.

The Mariners are 3-8-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have compiled a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-2).

The Astros have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has eight hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .195 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 136th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk. He's batting .417 and slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .440.

Polanco enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last six outings he is hitting .417 with two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Dylan Moore has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .480 and a slugging percentage of .667 this season.

Moore has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Cal Raleigh has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .205 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .571, and has 15 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .357).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Altuve enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .143 with two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .314 with an on-base percentage of .231.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 172nd, his on-base percentage ranks 166th, and he is 134th in slugging.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Isaac Paredes is batting .216 with a double and five walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/28/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

